Welcome This is a little website, to show up-to-date informations about public searx Instances. Searx is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from more than 70 search services. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.

Public searx Instances Last updated: 2019-11-27T19:11:41 - Latest searx release: 0.15.0

Online # URL Status Version SSL 0 CSP 1 Response Time 2 1 https://searx.be 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 0.212 seconds 2 https://searx.libmail.eu 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 0.572 seconds 3 https://searx.elukerio.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 0.608 seconds 4 https://searx.tuxcloud.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 0.71 seconds 5 https://search.snopyta.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.009 seconds 6 https://searx.dresden.network 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.752 seconds 7 https://searx.win 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.804 seconds 8 https://searx.site 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.838 seconds 9 https://searx.info 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.925 seconds 10 https://search.stinpriza.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.93 seconds 11 https://search.privacytools.io 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 1.981 seconds 12 https://rapu.nz 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.182 seconds 13 https://search.modalogi.com 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.248 seconds 14 https://search.mdosch.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.273 seconds 15 https://searx.prvcy.eu 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.407 seconds 16 https://searx.solusar.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.446 seconds 17 https://searx.mastodontech.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.463 seconds 18 https://search.disroot.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.511 seconds 19 https://unmonito.red 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 2.885 seconds 20 https://searx.pwoss.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ A+ 3.891 seconds 21 https://www.perfectpixel.de/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B+ 1.915 seconds 22 https://searx.xyz 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B+ 1.976 seconds 23 https://searx.zareldyn.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B+ 2.343 seconds 24 https://search.fossdaily.xyz 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B+ 2.67 seconds 25 https://searx.nixnet.xyz 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B+ 10.111 seconds 26 https://searx.envs.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 1.672 seconds 27 https://wtf.roflcopter.fr/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 1.743 seconds 28 https://s.cmd.gg 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 2.077 seconds 29 https://searx.fr32k.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 2.135 seconds 30 https://dc.ax 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 2.311 seconds 31 https://dynabyte.ca 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 2.406 seconds 32 https://searx.anongoth.pl 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B 2.409 seconds 33 https://searx.nakhan.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ B- 2.478 seconds 34 https://search.datensturm.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ C 1.8 seconds 35 https://searx.openpandora.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ C- 1.749 seconds 36 https://spot.ecloud.global 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 0.223 seconds 37 https://searx.openhoofd.nl 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 1.845 seconds 38 https://searx.ru 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 1.902 seconds 39 https://le-dahut.com/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.196 seconds 40 https://search.lgbtq.cool 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.297 seconds 41 https://suche.uferwerk.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.33 seconds 42 https://search.moravit.com 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.35 seconds 43 https://searx.targaryen.house 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.362 seconds 44 https://search.seds.nl 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ D+ 2.669 seconds 45 https://searx.hardwired.link 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ F 17.345 seconds 46 https://searx.li 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ N/A 1.92 seconds 47 https://search.biboumail.fr 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ N/A 2.146 seconds 48 https://searx.decatec.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ N/A 2.944 seconds 49 https://searx.ro 200 - OK 0.15.0 A+ N/A 4.75 seconds 50 https://searx.me 200 - OK 0.15.0 A C 1.649 seconds 51 https://search.dominikschroeck.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 1.045 seconds 52 https://www.searx.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 1.506 seconds 53 https://search.nebulacentre.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 1.524 seconds 54 https://ai.deafpray.wtf/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 1.982 seconds 55 https://searx.ouahpiti.info 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.011 seconds 56 https://searx.laquadrature.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.08 seconds 57 https://searx.canox.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.162 seconds 58 https://timdor.noip.me/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.176 seconds 59 https://huyo.me 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.43 seconds 60 https://search.activemail.de 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.481 seconds 61 https://null.media 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 2.76 seconds 62 https://searx.lynnesbian.space 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 3.011 seconds 63 https://searx.john-at-me.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 3.274 seconds 64 https://search.anonymize.com 200 - OK 0.15.0 A F 3.276 seconds 65 https://search.poal.co 200 - OK 0.15.0 A N/A 2.087 seconds 66 https://searx.devol.it 200 - OK 0.15.0 B B+ 2.41 seconds 67 https://search.ethibox.fr 200 - OK 0.15.0 B B+ 2.553 seconds 68 https://search.azkware.net 200 - OK 0.15.0 B B+ 2.818 seconds 69 https://searx.everdot.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 B D+ 2.454 seconds 70 https://jsearch.pw 200 - OK 0.15.0 B F 2.023 seconds 71 https://www.searxs.eu 200 - OK 0.15.0 B F 2.287 seconds 72 https://searx.hlfh.space 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A A+ 1.974 seconds 73 https://srx.sx 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A A+ 3.92 seconds 74 https://search.gibberfish.org 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A D+ 1.621 seconds 75 https://goso.ga 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A F 17.024 seconds 76 https://searx.lavatech.top 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 1.434 seconds 77 https://roteserver.de/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 1.954 seconds 78 https://searchx.mobi 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 2.203 seconds 79 https://searx.world 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 2.224 seconds 80 https://bamboozle.it 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 2.595 seconds 81 https://intelme.com 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 2.678 seconds 82 https://searx.foo.li 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 3.476 seconds 83 https://searx.com.au 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 4.131 seconds 84 https://burtrum.org/searx 200 - OK 0.15.0 N/A N/A 8.02 seconds 85 https://search.paulla.asso.fr 200 - OK 0.14.0 A+ C- 35.415 seconds 86 https://openworlds.info 200 - OK 0.14.0 A+ D+ 1.115 seconds 87 https://search.spaeth.me 200 - OK 0.14.0 A+ D+ 1.939 seconds 88 https://suche.ftp.sh 200 - OK 0.14.0 A D 1.175 seconds 89 https://searx.gotrust.de 200 - OK 0.14.0 A D 2.019 seconds 90 https://trovu.komun.org 200 - OK 0.14.0 A F 2.33 seconds 91 https://searx.operationtulip.com 200 - OK 0.14.0 A F 3.073 seconds 92 https://searx.linux.pizza 200 - OK 0.14.0 A N/A 2.231 seconds 93 https://mijisou.com 200 - OK 0.14.0 A N/A 4.347 seconds 94 https://search.st8.at 200 - OK 0.14.0 B N/A 1.551 seconds 95 https://seeks.hsbp.org 200 - OK 0.14.0 N/A C- 2.2 seconds 96 https://searx.mxchange.org 200 - OK 0.12.0 A F 3.626 seconds 97 https://searx.ch 200 - OK 0.11.0 A F 1.727 seconds 98 https://haku.ahmia.fi 200 - OK 0.11.0 B F 0.752 seconds

SSL Error 3 # URL Status 1 https://finden.tk certificate verify failed 2 https://searx.kvch.me certificate verify failed 3 https://searx.nogafa.org certificate verify failed 4 https://searx.nulltime.net certificate verify failed 5 https://www.isoyu.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=isoyu.com certificate verify failed Unknown Version # URL Status 1 https://anyonething.de 200 2 https://framabee.org 200 3 https://haku.lelux.fi 200 4 https://search.blankenberg.eu 200 5 https://search.sudo-i.net 200 6 https://searx.cybt.de 200 7 https://searx.lelux.fi 200 8 https://searx.tyil.nl 200 9 https://suche.elaon.de 200 10 https://tontonroger.org 200 11 https://trouvons.org 200

HTTP Error # URL Status 1 https://a.searx.space HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests 2 https://adoll.ml HTTP Error 403: Forbidden 3 https://anonyk.com HTTP Error 404: Not Found 4 https://beezboo.com HTTP Error 404: Not Found 5 https://geti2p.net HTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND 6 https://goso.ga/search HTTP Error 404: Not Found 7 https://hacktivis.me/searx HTTP Error 403: Forbidden 8 https://p9e.de HTTP Error 404: Not Found 9 https://search.gibberfish.org/tor HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway 10 https://search.jpope.org HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests 11 https://search.koehn.com HTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable 12 https://searx.antirep.net HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway 13 https://searx.aquilenet.fr HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests 14 https://searx.at HTTP Error 503: Backend fetch failed 15 https://searx.dk HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests 16 https://searx.dnswarden.com HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway 17 https://searx.fossencdi.org HTTP Error 403: Forbidden 18 https://searx.infini.fr HTTP Error 404: Not Found 19 https://searx.itunix.eu HTTP Error 404: Not Found 20 https://searx.org HTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable 21 https://searx.remote-shell.net HTTP Error 404: Not Found 22 https://searx.run HTTP Error 522: Origin Connection Time-out 23 https://searx.wegeeks.win HTTP Error 404: Not Found 24 https://searx.zdechov.net HTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable 25 https://stemy.me/searx HTTP Error 500: INTERNAL SERVER ERROR 26 https://www.finden.tk HTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable 27 https://www.gruble.de HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests 28 https://www.intelme.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=intelme.com HTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND 29 https://www.search404.io HTTP Error 404: Not Found 30 https://www.skyn3t.in/search HTTP Error 308: PERMANENT REDIRECT 31 https://zlsdzh.tk HTTP Error 404: Not Found Unknown Error # URL Status 1 https://bee.jaekr.dev Unknown 2 https://bee.jaekr.me Unknown 3 https://search.teej.xyz Unknown 4 https://searx.haxors.club Unknown 5 https://searx.salcay.hu Unknown 6 https://so.sb Unknown

Offline # URL Status 1 http://mqamk4cfykdvhw5kjez2gnvse56gmnqxn7vkvvbuor4k4j2lbbnq.b32.i2p Name or service not known 2 http://ransack.i2p Name or service not known 3 https://050.ca timed out 4 https://isoyu.com No route to host 5 https://netrangler.host Name or service not known 6 https://search.d4networks.com No address associated with hostname 7 https://search.kosebamse.com Name or service not known 8 https://search.pifferi.info No address associated with hostname 9 https://search.tolstoevsky.ml Name or service not known 10 https://search.tuxcloud.net Name or service not known 11 https://search.wxzm.sx timed out 12 https://searchsin.com/searx Connection refused 13 https://searx.4ray.co No address associated with hostname 14 https://searx.ca timed out 15 https://searx.cc timed out 16 https://searx.drakonix.net Name or service not known 17 https://searx.good.one.pl Connection refused 18 https://searx.lhorn.de No address associated with hostname 19 https://searx.nickwasused.com No address associated with hostname 20 https://searx.nnto.net timed out 21 https://searx.orcadian.net timed out 22 https://searx.pofilo.fr Name or service not known 23 https://searx.potato.hu Connection refused 24 https://searx.pwoss.xyz timed out 25 https://searx.riseup.net Name or service not known 26 https://searx.s42.space Name or service not known 27 https://searx.selea.se Name or service not known 28 https://searx.tuxbutt.net Name or service not known 29 https://searx.xi.ht Name or service not known 30 https://searxist.com Name or service not known 31 https://spot.ebutt.global Name or service not known 32 https://wiznet.tech timed out

0 Grade from Qualys SSL Labs, as the check takes some time the grade might be outdated.

1 Grade from Observatory by mozilla, the value is updated on a daily basis.

2 The response/query time depends on the probed site default search engine settings.

3 Invalid chains will report this error as well as invalid certificates.