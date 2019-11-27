Welcome

This is a little website, to show up-to-date informations about public searx Instances.

Searx is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from more than 70 search services. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.

Public searx Instances

Last updated: 2019-11-27T19:11:41 - Latest searx release: 0.15.0

Online

#URLStatusVersionSSL0CSP1Response Time2
1https://searx.be200 - OK0.15.0A+A+0.212 seconds
2https://searx.libmail.eu200 - OK0.15.0A+A+0.572 seconds
3https://searx.elukerio.org200 - OK0.15.0A+A+0.608 seconds
4https://searx.tuxcloud.net200 - OK0.15.0A+A+0.71 seconds
5https://search.snopyta.org200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.009 seconds
6https://searx.dresden.network200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.752 seconds
7https://searx.win200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.804 seconds
8https://searx.site200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.838 seconds
9https://searx.info200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.925 seconds
10https://search.stinpriza.org200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.93 seconds
11https://search.privacytools.io200 - OK0.15.0A+A+1.981 seconds
12https://rapu.nz200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.182 seconds
13https://search.modalogi.com200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.248 seconds
14https://search.mdosch.de200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.273 seconds
15https://searx.prvcy.eu200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.407 seconds
16https://searx.solusar.de200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.446 seconds
17https://searx.mastodontech.de200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.463 seconds
18https://search.disroot.org200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.511 seconds
19https://unmonito.red200 - OK0.15.0A+A+2.885 seconds
20https://searx.pwoss.org200 - OK0.15.0A+A+3.891 seconds
21https://www.perfectpixel.de/searx200 - OK0.15.0A+B+1.915 seconds
22https://searx.xyz200 - OK0.15.0A+B+1.976 seconds
23https://searx.zareldyn.net200 - OK0.15.0A+B+2.343 seconds
24https://search.fossdaily.xyz200 - OK0.15.0A+B+2.67 seconds
25https://searx.nixnet.xyz200 - OK0.15.0A+B+10.111 seconds
26https://searx.envs.net200 - OK0.15.0A+B1.672 seconds
27https://wtf.roflcopter.fr/searx200 - OK0.15.0A+B1.743 seconds
28https://s.cmd.gg200 - OK0.15.0A+B2.077 seconds
29https://searx.fr32k.de200 - OK0.15.0A+B2.135 seconds
30https://dc.ax200 - OK0.15.0A+B2.311 seconds
31https://dynabyte.ca200 - OK0.15.0A+B2.406 seconds
32https://searx.anongoth.pl200 - OK0.15.0A+B2.409 seconds
33https://searx.nakhan.net200 - OK0.15.0A+B-2.478 seconds
34https://search.datensturm.net200 - OK0.15.0A+C1.8 seconds
35https://searx.openpandora.org200 - OK0.15.0A+C-1.749 seconds
36https://spot.ecloud.global200 - OK0.15.0A+D+0.223 seconds
37https://searx.openhoofd.nl200 - OK0.15.0A+D+1.845 seconds
38https://searx.ru200 - OK0.15.0A+D+1.902 seconds
39https://le-dahut.com/searx200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.196 seconds
40https://search.lgbtq.cool200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.297 seconds
41https://suche.uferwerk.org200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.33 seconds
42https://search.moravit.com200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.35 seconds
43https://searx.targaryen.house200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.362 seconds
44https://search.seds.nl200 - OK0.15.0A+D+2.669 seconds
45https://searx.hardwired.link200 - OK0.15.0A+F17.345 seconds
46https://searx.li200 - OK0.15.0A+N/A1.92 seconds
47https://search.biboumail.fr200 - OK0.15.0A+N/A2.146 seconds
48https://searx.decatec.de200 - OK0.15.0A+N/A2.944 seconds
49https://searx.ro200 - OK0.15.0A+N/A4.75 seconds
50https://searx.me200 - OK0.15.0AC1.649 seconds
51https://search.dominikschroeck.de200 - OK0.15.0AF1.045 seconds
52https://www.searx.de200 - OK0.15.0AF1.506 seconds
53https://search.nebulacentre.net200 - OK0.15.0AF1.524 seconds
54https://ai.deafpray.wtf/searx200 - OK0.15.0AF1.982 seconds
55https://searx.ouahpiti.info200 - OK0.15.0AF2.011 seconds
56https://searx.laquadrature.net200 - OK0.15.0AF2.08 seconds
57https://searx.canox.net200 - OK0.15.0AF2.162 seconds
58https://timdor.noip.me/searx200 - OK0.15.0AF2.176 seconds
59https://huyo.me200 - OK0.15.0AF2.43 seconds
60https://search.activemail.de200 - OK0.15.0AF2.481 seconds
61https://null.media200 - OK0.15.0AF2.76 seconds
62https://searx.lynnesbian.space200 - OK0.15.0AF3.011 seconds
63https://searx.john-at-me.net200 - OK0.15.0AF3.274 seconds
64https://search.anonymize.com200 - OK0.15.0AF3.276 seconds
65https://search.poal.co200 - OK0.15.0AN/A2.087 seconds
66https://searx.devol.it200 - OK0.15.0BB+2.41 seconds
67https://search.ethibox.fr200 - OK0.15.0BB+2.553 seconds
68https://search.azkware.net200 - OK0.15.0BB+2.818 seconds
69https://searx.everdot.org200 - OK0.15.0BD+2.454 seconds
70https://jsearch.pw200 - OK0.15.0BF2.023 seconds
71https://www.searxs.eu200 - OK0.15.0BF2.287 seconds
72https://searx.hlfh.space200 - OK0.15.0N/AA+1.974 seconds
73https://srx.sx200 - OK0.15.0N/AA+3.92 seconds
74https://search.gibberfish.org200 - OK0.15.0N/AD+1.621 seconds
75https://goso.ga200 - OK0.15.0N/AF17.024 seconds
76https://searx.lavatech.top200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A1.434 seconds
77https://roteserver.de/searx200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A1.954 seconds
78https://searchx.mobi200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A2.203 seconds
79https://searx.world200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A2.224 seconds
80https://bamboozle.it200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A2.595 seconds
81https://intelme.com200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A2.678 seconds
82https://searx.foo.li200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A3.476 seconds
83https://searx.com.au200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A4.131 seconds
84https://burtrum.org/searx200 - OK0.15.0N/AN/A8.02 seconds
85https://search.paulla.asso.fr200 - OK0.14.0A+C-35.415 seconds
86https://openworlds.info200 - OK0.14.0A+D+1.115 seconds
87https://search.spaeth.me200 - OK0.14.0A+D+1.939 seconds
88https://suche.ftp.sh200 - OK0.14.0AD1.175 seconds
89https://searx.gotrust.de200 - OK0.14.0AD2.019 seconds
90https://trovu.komun.org200 - OK0.14.0AF2.33 seconds
91https://searx.operationtulip.com200 - OK0.14.0AF3.073 seconds
92https://searx.linux.pizza200 - OK0.14.0AN/A2.231 seconds
93https://mijisou.com200 - OK0.14.0AN/A4.347 seconds
94https://search.st8.at200 - OK0.14.0BN/A1.551 seconds
95https://seeks.hsbp.org200 - OK0.14.0N/AC-2.2 seconds
96https://searx.mxchange.org200 - OK0.12.0AF3.626 seconds
97https://searx.ch200 - OK0.11.0AF1.727 seconds
98https://haku.ahmia.fi200 - OK0.11.0BF0.752 seconds

SSL Error3

#URLStatus
1https://finden.tkcertificate verify failed
2https://searx.kvch.mecertificate verify failed
3https://searx.nogafa.orgcertificate verify failed
4https://searx.nulltime.netcertificate verify failed
5https://www.isoyu.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=isoyu.comcertificate verify failed

Unknown Version

#URLStatus
1https://anyonething.de200
2https://framabee.org200
3https://haku.lelux.fi200
4https://search.blankenberg.eu200
5https://search.sudo-i.net200
6https://searx.cybt.de200
7https://searx.lelux.fi200
8https://searx.tyil.nl200
9https://suche.elaon.de200
10https://tontonroger.org200
11https://trouvons.org200

HTTP Error

#URLStatus
1https://a.searx.spaceHTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
2https://adoll.mlHTTP Error 403: Forbidden
3https://anonyk.comHTTP Error 404: Not Found
4https://beezboo.comHTTP Error 404: Not Found
5https://geti2p.netHTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND
6https://goso.ga/searchHTTP Error 404: Not Found
7https://hacktivis.me/searxHTTP Error 403: Forbidden
8https://p9e.deHTTP Error 404: Not Found
9https://search.gibberfish.org/torHTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
10https://search.jpope.orgHTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
11https://search.koehn.comHTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable
12https://searx.antirep.netHTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
13https://searx.aquilenet.frHTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
14https://searx.atHTTP Error 503: Backend fetch failed
15https://searx.dkHTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
16https://searx.dnswarden.comHTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
17https://searx.fossencdi.orgHTTP Error 403: Forbidden
18https://searx.infini.frHTTP Error 404: Not Found
19https://searx.itunix.euHTTP Error 404: Not Found
20https://searx.orgHTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable
21https://searx.remote-shell.netHTTP Error 404: Not Found
22https://searx.runHTTP Error 522: Origin Connection Time-out
23https://searx.wegeeks.winHTTP Error 404: Not Found
24https://searx.zdechov.netHTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable
25https://stemy.me/searxHTTP Error 500: INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
26https://www.finden.tkHTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable
27https://www.gruble.deHTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
28https://www.intelme.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=intelme.comHTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND
29https://www.search404.ioHTTP Error 404: Not Found
30https://www.skyn3t.in/searchHTTP Error 308: PERMANENT REDIRECT
31https://zlsdzh.tkHTTP Error 404: Not Found

Unknown Error

#URLStatus
1https://bee.jaekr.devUnknown
2https://bee.jaekr.meUnknown
3https://search.teej.xyzUnknown
4https://searx.haxors.clubUnknown
5https://searx.salcay.huUnknown
6https://so.sbUnknown

Offline

#URLStatus
1http://mqamk4cfykdvhw5kjez2gnvse56gmnqxn7vkvvbuor4k4j2lbbnq.b32.i2pName or service not known
2http://ransack.i2pName or service not known
3https://050.catimed out
4https://isoyu.comNo route to host
5https://netrangler.hostName or service not known
6https://search.d4networks.comNo address associated with hostname
7https://search.kosebamse.comName or service not known
8https://search.pifferi.infoNo address associated with hostname
9https://search.tolstoevsky.mlName or service not known
10https://search.tuxcloud.netName or service not known
11https://search.wxzm.sxtimed out
12https://searchsin.com/searxConnection refused
13https://searx.4ray.coNo address associated with hostname
14https://searx.catimed out
15https://searx.cctimed out
16https://searx.drakonix.netName or service not known
17https://searx.good.one.plConnection refused
18https://searx.lhorn.deNo address associated with hostname
19https://searx.nickwasused.comNo address associated with hostname
20https://searx.nnto.nettimed out
21https://searx.orcadian.nettimed out
22https://searx.pofilo.frName or service not known
23https://searx.potato.huConnection refused
24https://searx.pwoss.xyztimed out
25https://searx.riseup.netName or service not known
26https://searx.s42.spaceName or service not known
27https://searx.selea.seName or service not known
28https://searx.tuxbutt.netName or service not known
29https://searx.xi.htName or service not known
30https://searxist.comName or service not known
31https://spot.ebutt.globalName or service not known
32https://wiznet.techtimed out

0 Grade from Qualys SSL Labs, as the check takes some time the grade might be outdated.

1 Grade from Observatory by mozilla, the value is updated on a daily basis.

2 The response/query time depends on the probed site default search engine settings.

3 Invalid chains will report this error as well as invalid certificates.

Scraped 183 sites in 701.076 seconds.