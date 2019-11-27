Welcome
This is a little website, to show up-to-date informations about public searx Instances.
Searx is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from more than 70 search services. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.
Public searx Instances
Last updated: 2019-11-27T19:11:41 - Latest searx release: 0.15.0
Online
|#
|URL
|Status
|Version
|SSL0
|CSP1
|Response Time2
|1
|https://searx.be
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|0.212 seconds
|2
|https://searx.libmail.eu
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|0.572 seconds
|3
|https://searx.elukerio.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|0.608 seconds
|4
|https://searx.tuxcloud.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|0.71 seconds
|5
|https://search.snopyta.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.009 seconds
|6
|https://searx.dresden.network
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.752 seconds
|7
|https://searx.win
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.804 seconds
|8
|https://searx.site
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.838 seconds
|9
|https://searx.info
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.925 seconds
|10
|https://search.stinpriza.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.93 seconds
|11
|https://search.privacytools.io
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|1.981 seconds
|12
|https://rapu.nz
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.182 seconds
|13
|https://search.modalogi.com
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.248 seconds
|14
|https://search.mdosch.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.273 seconds
|15
|https://searx.prvcy.eu
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.407 seconds
|16
|https://searx.solusar.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.446 seconds
|17
|https://searx.mastodontech.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.463 seconds
|18
|https://search.disroot.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.511 seconds
|19
|https://unmonito.red
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|2.885 seconds
|20
|https://searx.pwoss.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|A+
|3.891 seconds
|21
|https://www.perfectpixel.de/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B+
|1.915 seconds
|22
|https://searx.xyz
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B+
|1.976 seconds
|23
|https://searx.zareldyn.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B+
|2.343 seconds
|24
|https://search.fossdaily.xyz
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B+
|2.67 seconds
|25
|https://searx.nixnet.xyz
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B+
|10.111 seconds
|26
|https://searx.envs.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|1.672 seconds
|27
|https://wtf.roflcopter.fr/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|1.743 seconds
|28
|https://s.cmd.gg
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|2.077 seconds
|29
|https://searx.fr32k.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|2.135 seconds
|30
|https://dc.ax
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|2.311 seconds
|31
|https://dynabyte.ca
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|2.406 seconds
|32
|https://searx.anongoth.pl
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B
|2.409 seconds
|33
|https://searx.nakhan.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|B-
|2.478 seconds
|34
|https://search.datensturm.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|C
|1.8 seconds
|35
|https://searx.openpandora.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|C-
|1.749 seconds
|36
|https://spot.ecloud.global
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|0.223 seconds
|37
|https://searx.openhoofd.nl
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|1.845 seconds
|38
|https://searx.ru
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|1.902 seconds
|39
|https://le-dahut.com/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.196 seconds
|40
|https://search.lgbtq.cool
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.297 seconds
|41
|https://suche.uferwerk.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.33 seconds
|42
|https://search.moravit.com
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.35 seconds
|43
|https://searx.targaryen.house
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.362 seconds
|44
|https://search.seds.nl
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|D+
|2.669 seconds
|45
|https://searx.hardwired.link
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|F
|17.345 seconds
|46
|https://searx.li
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|N/A
|1.92 seconds
|47
|https://search.biboumail.fr
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|N/A
|2.146 seconds
|48
|https://searx.decatec.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|N/A
|2.944 seconds
|49
|https://searx.ro
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A+
|N/A
|4.75 seconds
|50
|https://searx.me
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|C
|1.649 seconds
|51
|https://search.dominikschroeck.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|1.045 seconds
|52
|https://www.searx.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|1.506 seconds
|53
|https://search.nebulacentre.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|1.524 seconds
|54
|https://ai.deafpray.wtf/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|1.982 seconds
|55
|https://searx.ouahpiti.info
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.011 seconds
|56
|https://searx.laquadrature.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.08 seconds
|57
|https://searx.canox.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.162 seconds
|58
|https://timdor.noip.me/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.176 seconds
|59
|https://huyo.me
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.43 seconds
|60
|https://search.activemail.de
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.481 seconds
|61
|https://null.media
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|2.76 seconds
|62
|https://searx.lynnesbian.space
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|3.011 seconds
|63
|https://searx.john-at-me.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|3.274 seconds
|64
|https://search.anonymize.com
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|F
|3.276 seconds
|65
|https://search.poal.co
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|A
|N/A
|2.087 seconds
|66
|https://searx.devol.it
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|B+
|2.41 seconds
|67
|https://search.ethibox.fr
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|B+
|2.553 seconds
|68
|https://search.azkware.net
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|B+
|2.818 seconds
|69
|https://searx.everdot.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|D+
|2.454 seconds
|70
|https://jsearch.pw
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|F
|2.023 seconds
|71
|https://www.searxs.eu
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|B
|F
|2.287 seconds
|72
|https://searx.hlfh.space
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|A+
|1.974 seconds
|73
|https://srx.sx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|A+
|3.92 seconds
|74
|https://search.gibberfish.org
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|D+
|1.621 seconds
|75
|https://goso.ga
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|F
|17.024 seconds
|76
|https://searx.lavatech.top
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|1.434 seconds
|77
|https://roteserver.de/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|1.954 seconds
|78
|https://searchx.mobi
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|2.203 seconds
|79
|https://searx.world
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|2.224 seconds
|80
|https://bamboozle.it
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|2.595 seconds
|81
|https://intelme.com
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|2.678 seconds
|82
|https://searx.foo.li
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|3.476 seconds
|83
|https://searx.com.au
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|4.131 seconds
|84
|https://burtrum.org/searx
|200 - OK
|0.15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|8.02 seconds
|85
|https://search.paulla.asso.fr
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A+
|C-
|35.415 seconds
|86
|https://openworlds.info
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A+
|D+
|1.115 seconds
|87
|https://search.spaeth.me
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A+
|D+
|1.939 seconds
|88
|https://suche.ftp.sh
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|D
|1.175 seconds
|89
|https://searx.gotrust.de
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|D
|2.019 seconds
|90
|https://trovu.komun.org
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|F
|2.33 seconds
|91
|https://searx.operationtulip.com
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|F
|3.073 seconds
|92
|https://searx.linux.pizza
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|N/A
|2.231 seconds
|93
|https://mijisou.com
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|A
|N/A
|4.347 seconds
|94
|https://search.st8.at
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|B
|N/A
|1.551 seconds
|95
|https://seeks.hsbp.org
|200 - OK
|0.14.0
|N/A
|C-
|2.2 seconds
|96
|https://searx.mxchange.org
|200 - OK
|0.12.0
|A
|F
|3.626 seconds
|97
|https://searx.ch
|200 - OK
|0.11.0
|A
|F
|1.727 seconds
|98
|https://haku.ahmia.fi
|200 - OK
|0.11.0
|B
|F
|0.752 seconds
SSL Error3
|#
|URL
|Status
|1
|https://finden.tk
|certificate verify failed
|2
|https://searx.kvch.me
|certificate verify failed
|3
|https://searx.nogafa.org
|certificate verify failed
|4
|https://searx.nulltime.net
|certificate verify failed
|5
|https://www.isoyu.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=isoyu.com
|certificate verify failed
Unknown Version
|#
|URL
|Status
|1
|https://anyonething.de
|200
|2
|https://framabee.org
|200
|3
|https://haku.lelux.fi
|200
|4
|https://search.blankenberg.eu
|200
|5
|https://search.sudo-i.net
|200
|6
|https://searx.cybt.de
|200
|7
|https://searx.lelux.fi
|200
|8
|https://searx.tyil.nl
|200
|9
|https://suche.elaon.de
|200
|10
|https://tontonroger.org
|200
|11
|https://trouvons.org
|200
HTTP Error
|#
|URL
|Status
|1
|https://a.searx.space
|HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
|2
|https://adoll.ml
|HTTP Error 403: Forbidden
|3
|https://anonyk.com
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|4
|https://beezboo.com
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|5
|https://geti2p.net
|HTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND
|6
|https://goso.ga/search
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|7
|https://hacktivis.me/searx
|HTTP Error 403: Forbidden
|8
|https://p9e.de
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|9
|https://search.gibberfish.org/tor
|HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
|10
|https://search.jpope.org
|HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
|11
|https://search.koehn.com
|HTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable
|12
|https://searx.antirep.net
|HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
|13
|https://searx.aquilenet.fr
|HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
|14
|https://searx.at
|HTTP Error 503: Backend fetch failed
|15
|https://searx.dk
|HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
|16
|https://searx.dnswarden.com
|HTTP Error 502: Bad Gateway
|17
|https://searx.fossencdi.org
|HTTP Error 403: Forbidden
|18
|https://searx.infini.fr
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|19
|https://searx.itunix.eu
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|20
|https://searx.org
|HTTP Error 503: Service Temporarily Unavailable
|21
|https://searx.remote-shell.net
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|22
|https://searx.run
|HTTP Error 522: Origin Connection Time-out
|23
|https://searx.wegeeks.win
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|24
|https://searx.zdechov.net
|HTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable
|25
|https://stemy.me/searx
|HTTP Error 500: INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
|26
|https://www.finden.tk
|HTTP Error 503: Service Unavailable
|27
|https://www.gruble.de
|HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests
|28
|https://www.intelme.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=intelme.com
|HTTP Error 404: NOT FOUND
|29
|https://www.search404.io
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
|30
|https://www.skyn3t.in/search
|HTTP Error 308: PERMANENT REDIRECT
|31
|https://zlsdzh.tk
|HTTP Error 404: Not Found
Unknown Error
|#
|URL
|Status
|1
|https://bee.jaekr.dev
|Unknown
|2
|https://bee.jaekr.me
|Unknown
|3
|https://search.teej.xyz
|Unknown
|4
|https://searx.haxors.club
|Unknown
|5
|https://searx.salcay.hu
|Unknown
|6
|https://so.sb
|Unknown
Offline
|#
|URL
|Status
|1
|http://mqamk4cfykdvhw5kjez2gnvse56gmnqxn7vkvvbuor4k4j2lbbnq.b32.i2p
|Name or service not known
|2
|http://ransack.i2p
|Name or service not known
|3
|https://050.ca
|timed out
|4
|https://isoyu.com
|No route to host
|5
|https://netrangler.host
|Name or service not known
|6
|https://search.d4networks.com
|No address associated with hostname
|7
|https://search.kosebamse.com
|Name or service not known
|8
|https://search.pifferi.info
|No address associated with hostname
|9
|https://search.tolstoevsky.ml
|Name or service not known
|10
|https://search.tuxcloud.net
|Name or service not known
|11
|https://search.wxzm.sx
|timed out
|12
|https://searchsin.com/searx
|Connection refused
|13
|https://searx.4ray.co
|No address associated with hostname
|14
|https://searx.ca
|timed out
|15
|https://searx.cc
|timed out
|16
|https://searx.drakonix.net
|Name or service not known
|17
|https://searx.good.one.pl
|Connection refused
|18
|https://searx.lhorn.de
|No address associated with hostname
|19
|https://searx.nickwasused.com
|No address associated with hostname
|20
|https://searx.nnto.net
|timed out
|21
|https://searx.orcadian.net
|timed out
|22
|https://searx.pofilo.fr
|Name or service not known
|23
|https://searx.potato.hu
|Connection refused
|24
|https://searx.pwoss.xyz
|timed out
|25
|https://searx.riseup.net
|Name or service not known
|26
|https://searx.s42.space
|Name or service not known
|27
|https://searx.selea.se
|Name or service not known
|28
|https://searx.tuxbutt.net
|Name or service not known
|29
|https://searx.xi.ht
|Name or service not known
|30
|https://searxist.com
|Name or service not known
|31
|https://spot.ebutt.global
|Name or service not known
|32
|https://wiznet.tech
|timed out
0 Grade from Qualys SSL Labs, as the check takes some time the grade might be outdated.
1 Grade from Observatory by mozilla, the value is updated on a daily basis.
2 The response/query time depends on the probed site default search engine settings.
3 Invalid chains will report this error as well as invalid certificates.
Scraped 183 sites in 701.076 seconds.